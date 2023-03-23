BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,135 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,890,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.