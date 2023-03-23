BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

