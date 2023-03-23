BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824 shares in the company, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Further Reading

