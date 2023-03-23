BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 450,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,236. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.