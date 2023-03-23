BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 242.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 659,430 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 37.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of New York Times by 775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 257,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Times Price Performance

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 111,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

