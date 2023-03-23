BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 224,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

