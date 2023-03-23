BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 2.17% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

PPI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 1,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

