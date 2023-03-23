BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.12. 741,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.