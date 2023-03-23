BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 4.4 %

BL opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.