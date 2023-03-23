BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

BDJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 122,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

