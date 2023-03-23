BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

BlackRock stock traded up $9.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $657.39. 55,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,003. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.62.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.