Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 263315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Blackrock Silver from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

