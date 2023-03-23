Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 44.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.29. 1,548,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.