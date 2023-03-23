BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,284.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00451969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00131682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.