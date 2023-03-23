Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 2,320 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 62,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

