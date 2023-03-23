Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,221,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of JMEE stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 2,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,041. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $779.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

