Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after buying an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 679,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

