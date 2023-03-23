Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.03. The company had a trading volume of 496,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,318. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

