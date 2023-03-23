Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

