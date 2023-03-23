Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 225,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

