Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,794. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

