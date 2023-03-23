Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 7.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nordson worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,153. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

