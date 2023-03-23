Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,585.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,451.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,096.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

