Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$225.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$232.92.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$210.81. 37,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,846. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$222.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$211.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$203.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

