Bren D. Higgins Sells 6,964 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLAC stock traded up $6.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

