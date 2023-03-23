Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,058 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Formula One Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Formula One Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
