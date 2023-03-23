Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Cut by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,830 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

