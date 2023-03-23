Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,297,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

