Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $94,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,603.22. The stock had a trading volume of 103,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,811. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,451.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,096.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

