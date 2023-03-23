Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $105.42 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $105,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $122.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.