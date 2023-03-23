Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $76,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.1 %

ADI stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 632,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

