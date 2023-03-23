Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 402 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $65,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 93,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,101,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $712.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $723.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $772.01.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

