British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.15

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 1125116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

