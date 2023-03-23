Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.92 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.99.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

