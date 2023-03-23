Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $630.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.99. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

