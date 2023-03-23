Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Boosted by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,655. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

