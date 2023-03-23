Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $28.25

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

