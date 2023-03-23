Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT at $76.33

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,747. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.