Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.