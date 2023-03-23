Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $367.80

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $284.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.85. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

