Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Target Price at $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TSLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 135.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

