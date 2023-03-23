Bryan E. Giles Sells 2,500 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $773.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter worth $610,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mission Produce by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

