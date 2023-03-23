BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Up 0.9 %

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.25. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

