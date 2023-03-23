Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,108.93

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,108.93 ($25.90) and traded as high as GBX 2,383 ($29.26). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($29.23), with a volume of 924,747 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.05) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.17) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,036 ($25.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,412.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,110.76. The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($29.15) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,722.71). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

