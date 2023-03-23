Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 8.5 %

CSIQ stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,544 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,386 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Solar Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.