Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Canadian Solar Stock Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
