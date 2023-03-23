Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 179,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,451 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

