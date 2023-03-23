Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 8.5 %

CSIQ opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 548.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

