Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

