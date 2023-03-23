Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

CSL opened at $217.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average of $257.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $215.36 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

